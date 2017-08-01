Labour MP Steve McCabe smashed in face with brick by biker

Image copyright Steve McCabe

An MP was left with facial injuries when he was hit in the face with a brick thrown by a motorcyclist.

Steve McCabe, who said he had given a statement to police, said he was "nursing a very sore and swollen face" after he was injured on Monday night.

The Labour member for Birmingham Selly Oak later tweeted pictures of two motorcyclists allegedly involved, both wearing helmets.

"Sure somebody recognises these two," Mr McCabe said.

"All I need are names & addresses. Send them to me anonymously & I'll do the rest with the police."

MPs from his own and other parties sent messages of sympathy to Mr McCabe, who said the attack took place in Greenford Road, in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham.

"That's shocking Steve, that really could have been a very lot worse! I really hope the police find the culprit," shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said.

Jo Swinson, deputy Liberal Democrat leader, tweeted: "Horrific! Hope they catch them asap. TLC, hope you feel better soon."

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat tweeted: "I'm so sorry to hear that. I wish you a speedy recovery and that the police catch these thugs."