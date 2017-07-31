Man in court after girl raped twice in Birmingham

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe she was raped by two different men in separate incidents at and near Witton railway station

A man has appeared in court accused of raping of a 14-year-old girl who is alleged to have been attacked twice in one night.

Police believe the victim was raped by two different men in separate incidents last week at and near Witton station in Birmingham.

Khurram Rahi, 27, of Rosefield Road, Smethwick, was remanded in custody at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

He was ordered to appear before the city's crown court on 28 August.

There was no application for bail.

Mr Rahi spoke to confirm his age and address.

In a statement issued at the weekend, police said a 34-year-old man from the Birmingham area, who was also arrested on suspicion of rape, had been released pending further inquiries.

British Transport Police is still hunting a second man who is alleged to have raped the teenager after she flagged down a vehicle for help.

It has said the second attack happened at about 02:00 BST on 26 July near Witton station.

The suspect being sought in relation to the second offence is described as a thick-set man of Asian appearance, about 5ft 6in, with large biceps.