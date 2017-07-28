Birmingham & Black Country

Four released after police shooting in Frankley

Police in the street Image copyright PA
Image caption The police watchdog is investigating the shooting

Four people arrested after a man was shot by police in Birmingham have been released from custody.

The man, in his 40s, was shot as police responded to a firearms incident off Hereford Close, Rubery on Wednesday.

Police said on Friday he remains in a stable condition in hospital.

A man, 21, held over firearms offences has been bailed. Two males, 17 and 20, and a woman 53, held on suspicion of drugs offences were released under investigation.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating.

