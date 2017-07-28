Teenager arrested over fire at Tipton flats

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Firefighters arrived at the flats within five minutes

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after eight people had to be rescued from a burning block of flats.

A man and a woman were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and about 40 residents were evacuated from the four-storey building in Tipton, Sandwell.

Emergency services were called to Greenlawns flats on St Mark's Road at about 22:00 BST on Thursday.

The teenager, from Tipton, will be questioned by police later.

"A large number of residents were in the street after they had been evacuated from the block of flats," a spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

"Firefighters used ladders to rescue the remaining eight residents from windows of their properties whilst also working to quickly extinguish the fire."

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Residents had to be rescued from their windows during the blaze

The two people people treated for smoke inhalation did not require hospital treatment. There were no other injuries.

Steve Eling, leader of Sandwell Council, said: "Three people stayed overnight in the Tipton Sports Academy.

"Fortunately the rest of the residents were able to stay to arrange accommodation with friends and families."

The block of flats is privately owned.