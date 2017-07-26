Husband convicted of wife's murder in Willenhall

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Singh was found guilty after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court

A man who stabbed his wife to death after finding her lover at their family home has been jailed for life after being convicted of her murder.

Azad Singh killed Kulwinder Kaur after discovering her and the man at their flat in Willenhall, West Midlands, on 18 January, police said.

Singh, 46, also left the man with head and facial injuries.

He was found guilty of murder after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He earlier admitted wounding the man.

Police said Singh killed the mother-of-two and attacked the 40-year-old man in the property at The Pinnacle, in Gomer Street.

He made a 999 call to say he had killed his wife and he was arrested in the car park, the force said.

'Lost self-control'

Singh was found with a large kitchen knife in his jacket and with blood on his hands.

A post mortem examination revealed that Mrs Kaur suffered a fatal wound to the neck after being stabbed three times.

Police said Singh, who admitted killing his 40-year-old wife to a friend, had denied murder, claiming he had lost his self-control after his wife had taunted him about his sexual prowess - a claim later rejected by the trial judge.

Singh will serve a minimum of 14 years.