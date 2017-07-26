Driver attacked by gang who stole car in Birmingham

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Duddeston Manor Road in the early hours of Wednesday

A man is in hospital after being attacked with weapons during a carjacking.

The 34-year-old victim was set upon by a group who stole his car during the early hours, West Midlands Police said.

The man was in his grey BMW with the men in Duddeston Manor Road, Aston, in Birmingham, when they attacked him.

He suffered serious head and facial injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

