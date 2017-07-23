Pelsall Villa football ground vandalised twice in three weeks

Image copyright Mark Bentley Image caption Fire services were at the scene from 04:02 to 06:50 BST on Sunday

An arson attack at a Black Country football ground marks the second time the club has been targeted in three weeks.

Three cabins at Pelsall Villa FC, including a new toilet block and snack bar, have been destroyed by the fire.

The club said it was going to be unable to host matches for the start of the season.

West Midlands Fire Service was called at 03:54 BST on Sunday to find rubbish set on fire had spread to the cabins.

Image copyright Mark Bentley Image caption The club will have to play the start of the season at other grounds

Police are treating it as arson following vandalism at the ground at the start of the month.

Co-chairman Mark Bentley said it was going to be a lot of hard work to restore the club in time for the new season and they had to reverse fixtures for the first two games.

Since the previous vandalism, the club, which was founded in 1898, has had to borrow pitches from other clubs to play pre-season matches.

Mr Bentley said: "It's really disappointing."

"There comes a point when you wonder if it's worth all the time you put into it," he added.

He said the club would be looking into increasing its security.