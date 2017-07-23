Man charged over Solihull 'cleaning fluid' attack

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside a pub in Dickens Heath

A 23-year-old man has been charged with common assault following an attack in Solihull.

Max Kelly, from Smiths Wood in the town, was arrested after a man had liquid - thought to be ammonia based cleaning fluid - thrown at him outside a pub in Dickens Heath on 18 July.

Mr Kelly is due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 16 August.

The victim's eyes were protected by glasses and he did not suffer any burning sensation.