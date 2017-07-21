Residents moved from West Bromwich fire hazard block

Image copyright Google Image caption The three-storey block was converted from offices

Eighty residents have been moved from a block of flats after it was found in breach of fire safety regulations.

Inspectors found Metro Court in West Bromwich did not have a working fire alarm, while doors and insulation to stop fire spreading did not meet safety standards.

Sandwell Council and the fire service are pursuing a prosecution against leaseholder First Job Ltd.

The BBC has been unable to contact the leaseholder.

First Job Ltd is responsible for failing to meet building and fire safety regulations when the building, owned by Metro Court Ltd, was converted from offices to flats.

'List of problems'

Sandwell Council Deputy Leader Councillor Syeda Khatun said: "Our inspectors found a long list of problems in this building, including the fire alarm not working properly.

"If there had been a fire, the building would have been incredibly dangerous."

The council has offered temporary accommodation to 14 families with children until they find somewhere else to live and is seeking to close the building.

Ignored notice

West Midlands Fire Service said officers made a number of visits to Metro Court and identified several fire safety deficiencies.

"In spite of our prohibition notice and follow-up visits, the building stayed in residential use," Gary Jones, from the Fire Safety team, said.

"We will pursue cases to court where necessary and this one will come before Wolverhampton Magistrates next month," he added.