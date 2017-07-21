Ceiling collapse at Birmingham primary school prom

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A 10-year-old girl's face was cut when the ceiling collapsed

A ceiling collapsed on hundreds of people during a school prom, injuring children and adults.

The ceiling came down shortly before 20:00 BST at the Al-Miraj Banqueting Suite in Small Heath, Birmingham.

Most of the people inside managed to escape but six people, including two girls aged nine and 10 and a young boy, had to be treated by paramedics.

The 10-year-old suffered facial injuries caused by shattered glass and was taken to Heartlands Hospital.

Image copyright Pete Drummond Image caption Firefighters and paramedics searched the banqueting suite for trapped people

The nine-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s were treated for shock.

A man in his 20s suffered leg pain and a man in his 30s injured his shoulder.

The relative of a young boy who had been taken home later called 999 when he was suffering from shock and leg pain. He was taken to hospital.

Firefighters and paramedics searched the venue to see if anyone was trapped inside, but all were accounted for.

Image copyright @HighgateFire Image caption The ambulance service said hundreds of people were inside the building at the time

Image copyright @HighgateFire Image caption The roof collapsed shortly before 20:00 BST

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Claire Brown said: "Thankfully, everyone had managed to escape and there were no further patients found.

"Whilst we treated six people following the incident, it was incredibly lucky that no one was more seriously or even fatally injured."