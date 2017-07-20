Men guilty of Carl Campbell West Bromwich murder

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Left to Right: Vikesh Chauhan, Mohammed Humza and Jaspal Rai

Two men have been convicted of murder after a father was shot dead in a car in "a hail of bullets" .

Mohammed Humza fired into a Ford Fiesta in which Carl Campbell, 33, was a passenger while waiting at traffic lights in West Bromwich in December.

Humza was in a stolen Audi Q5 driven by Vikesh Chauhan with Jaspal Rai in the passenger seat.

Humza previously pleaded guilty to murder, while Chauhan and Rai were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Campbell, from Bilston, Wolverhampton, was shot in the right cheek

Mr Campbell was shot on Dartmouth Street on 27 December 2016 in what West Midlands Police described as a "hail of bullets".

Humza, 20, of no fixed address, fired five shots at the car and one of the bullets ricocheted off the dashboard and hit him in the head, killing him instantly.

The trio then drove away and dumped the stolen Audi in Kiniths Crescent, where police say witnesses described them as appearing "quite happy with themselves".

Image caption Jaspal Rai, Mohammed Humza and Vikesh Chauhan were said to appear "quite happy with themselves"

Humza and Chauhan, 24, were arrested within 10 minutes of Mr Campbell's murder after police flooded the area following reports of the shooting.

Rai, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested in Belgium on 8 January 2017.

After initially pleading not guilty, Humza changed his plea to guilty earlier this month.

Chauhan and Rai pleaded not guilty to murder but were convicted on Thursday.

Det Insp Jim Munro said: "The motive for the killing is still not clear - but what we can say definitely is that together they intended to kill or cause serious injury to Carl Campbell.

"This was a joint venture between the three; the gun was in Humza's hands but the others knew about it and that it was to be used to shoot and kill."

All three will be sentenced on 25 July.