Why are refuse workers striking in Birmingham?

Refuse workers are in the midst of a series of strikes in Birmingham due to a dispute with the city council over job losses. Trade union Unite has announced walkouts will continue until September after talks with the authority failed. But why exactly are workers striking - and what does the council have to say? The BBC looks at key questions around the row.

Why are the refuse workers striking?

Workers are striking due to a dispute over job losses. The Unite union claims restructuring plans are threatening the jobs of more than 120 staff, while the council says plans will modernise the service and save £5m a year.

What does the strike action involve?

Two hour stoppages will take place on 27 July and 4 August between 06:00 BST and 08:00. This will be stepped up to every morning between 7 August and 1 September.

From 28 July until 1 September, there will also be daily stoppages between 12:30 and 13:30.

In total, there will be three hours of strike action every day between 7 August and 1 September.

There is also an overtime ban in place and workers are returning to depots for all lunch and tea breaks.

Image caption Workers will be on strike until at least September unless an agreement can be reached

Why does the council want to make changes?

Essentially, it's all about saving money. The council says it faces "significant financial challenges" and needs a "high-quality, value-for-money and reliable refuse service".

Due to government funding cuts, the authority says spending on waste management has reduced from £71m in 2011 to £65m in 2017, and it says if it does nothing the overspend will be £5.2m in future years.

It also says that compared to other councils, Birmingham is not meeting national productivity levels and it needs to improve. Failing to improve productivity and efficiency is "not an option", the authority says.

Image caption Industrial action began on 30 June

What jobs are going?

The council says the 113 posts being "deleted" are "leading hand roles", or supervisory roles for those workers out with bin crews.

The authority is also proposing changes to the current working pattern for waste collection crews - changing from a four-day week of just over nine hours a day, to a five-day week of just over seven hours a day.

It says despite the posts going, all workers with an appropriate skills match will be offered new council jobs at the same pay grade.

Image copyright TWITTER Image caption Rubbish has been mounting up on the city's streets since strike action started

Why is it taking so long to resolve?

Because both sides cannot come to an agreement - and talks have previously broken down.

The council says it is "completely willing to talk" to the union and is "disappointed at Unite's stance". It maintains there are no job losses as a result of the changes and says no redundancy notices have been issued.

However, Unite has hit back saying the authority is "more interested in 'conflict' than finding a negotiated settlement to an ongoing dispute".

It says its attempts to negotiate a settlement have been thwarted by council bosses who have withdrawn from planned talks and started issuing redundancy notices to workers.

The union says it is left with "little option" but to step up its industrial action, which has led to a series of further action during the summer.

However, in the latest development the authority said talks took place on Thursday in which both sides set out their issues. The council said workers are being offered a number of options, ranging from alternatives at the same grade, to promotional opportunities to staying within the refuse service, or taking redundancy.

Image caption Unite said it had "little option" but to organise more strikes

What are residents supposed to do about it?

The council is telling people who have missed collections to leave their bins at the edge of their properties and they will be collected "as soon as possible".

It has also said it will be cleaning up rubbish over the weekend and next week.

People are being asked reduce the amount of waste they put in their bins, and have been told to use the council's recycling centres if they want to get rid of their rubbish sooner.