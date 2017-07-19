Man on Birmingham bus stabbed to death by fellow passenger

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Leon Barrett-Hazle died on the 11A service in Handsworth

A bus passenger was knifed to death during a row with a stranger on the vehicle's upper deck, a court heard.

Kieran Gillespie, 25, from Birmingham, denies murdering Leon Barrett-Hazle in Handsworth in the city on 23 January, claiming he acted in self-defence.

Mr Gillespie told police he had pulled "a pair of scissors" on his victim after believing he had been stabbed in the face.

Mr Barrett-Hazle, 36, from Smethwick, West Midlands, was found to be unarmed.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told the bus's CCTV would show a row breaking out between the men, with Mr Barrett-Hazle punching Mr Gillespie in the face.

Mr Gillespie, of Wellesbourne Road, fled the scene in Rookery Road but returned to the bus to recover his baseball cap after the stabbing, the prosecution said.

After his arrest, he told officers a disagreement arose because Mr Barrett-Hazle kept looking at him on the back row of the 11A bus.

Stephen Linehan QC, prosecuting, said tests showed Mr Barrett-Hazle's multiple stab wounds could not have been caused using scissors.

The barrister said: "He drew that weapon and we say you'll conclude it was a knife of some type.

"In interview, Gillespie said he stabbed him two to three times - it was far more than that."

The trial continues.