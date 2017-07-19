Ian Paterson case: Surgeon's sentence referred to Court of Appeal

Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Paterson's sentence will be reviewed next month

The prison sentence given to disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson has been referred to the Court of Appeal.

Paterson, who carried out unnecessary operations, was jailed for 15 years in May after being found guilty of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three of unlawful wounding.

The Attorney General's office said the case had been referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

It is due to be heard at the appeal court on 3 August.

Under the scheme, anyone can ask for a crown court sentence to be reviewed if they think it is too low.

Reviewing a sentence:

If a sentence given in a crown court appears unduly lenient, anyone can ask the Attorney General to examine the sentence within 28 days of sentencing

The Attorney General or Solicitor General could then ask the Court of Appeal to look at the sentence

The court can decide to uphold the sentence, increase it, or issue guidance for future cases

Paterson, 59, of Altrincham, Greater Manchester, was convicted over operations on nine women and one man, but there were hundreds of other victims.

During his trial, jurors at Nottingham Crown Court heard he had exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer.

The trial heard accounts from 10 victims - representing a sample of those he treated - operated on between 1997 and 2011, at the privately-run Little Aston and Parkway hospitals in the West Midlands.

The NHS has paid almost £10m in compensation to his victims, while more than 600 private patients will pursue civil action against him later this year.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said: "The Solicitor General has referred the case of Ian Paterson to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

"The case is due to be heard at the Court of Appeal on 3 August."