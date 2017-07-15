Troy Paul: Vigil held for Kingstanding fatal stab victim

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Troy had a 10-month-old son with his partner Kerrie

A vigil has been held for a 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Birmingham last week.

Around 300 friends and family gathered in Kingstanding to celebrate the life of Troy Paul, who was attacked at about 13:00 BST last Saturday.

He had a 10-month-old son with his partner Kerrie.

Candles were lit and the vigil concluded with a procession to Troy's home, where he lived with Kerrie and their son.

In a post on Facebook, Kerrie said she had lost her "soulmate", "best friend" and "father of her child".

Image caption A fundraising campaign has raised over £2,000 to help Troy's family

The sister of Troy's partner said he was like a "brother".

"We've lost not just a friend but he was like a brother, his son has lost a father, my sister has lost the love of her life, she'll never get over this."

Faye Abbott added: "He's [his son] going to need support for the rest of his life, his father's gone."

Another relative, Beth Parkes, said "he was always smiling" and "would do anything for his son."

Image caption T-shirts with Troy's picture were made for the vigil

A fundraising campaign to help his family has raised more than £2,000.

A 15-year-old boy will face trial for murder.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, arrested in connection with the investigation, have been released on bail.