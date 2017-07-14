Name-change terrorist Abdul Raheem jailed for breach

Image copyright Google Image caption The trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard Raheem had failed to comply with the order

A convicted terrorist who changed his name without informing the police has been jailed for 15 months.

Abdul Raheem, 40, was arrested in December after police found he had used the name Ray Abdul Raheem Edmundson for five years.

Raheem, of Coleshill Road, Birmingham, was jailed for a year in March 2009 after admitting terrorism offences.

He was released under an order that required him to notify police of any changes to his personal details.

However, the trial at at Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty of failing to comply with the order.

Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Cann, who heads the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, said the orders helped police manage people who had served a sentence for terrorism offences and are now out of prison.

"We will seek the prosecution of convicted terrorists who break their conditions in order to keep the public safe," he added.