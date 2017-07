From the section

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Brindley was stabbed on Aldridge High Street

A man and a teenager have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.

James Brindley, 26, died on Aldridge High Street in the West Midlands on 23 June after an evening out with friends.

Aaron Kahrod, 20, from Walsall Road, Aldridge, and a 17-year-old boy appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

The pair were remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on Monday.

Read more news from Birmingham and the Black Country