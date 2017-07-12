Troy Paul death: Teenage boy to face trial for murder

Image caption A fight reportedly broke out in Twickenham Road, Kingstanding

A 15-year-old boy is to face trial for murder after the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Birmingham.

Troy Paul was attacked at about 13:00 BST on Saturday in the Kingstanding area of the city.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday and spoke only to confirm his identity.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, arrested in connection with the investigation, have been released on bail.

The boy has been remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 25 September.

The trial is expected to begin on 2 January 2018 and to last three weeks.