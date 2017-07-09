Birmingham & Black Country

Third arrest in Kingstanding stab death probe

Police at the scene
Image caption Police were called to reports of a fight in Twickenham Road

A third person has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Birmingham.

A fight reportedly broke out in Twickenham Road, Kingstanding, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

A 23-year-old man suffered fatal stab injuries and three people have been arrested.

Police said two men, aged 20 and 24, and a 15-year-old boy remain in custody.
Image caption Officers remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon

Det Insp Jim Munro from the homicide unit, said: "It is believed the man was attacked in a front garden in Twickenham Road and sadly died at the scene.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are continuing, but I would like to appeal for anyone who saw what happened or who has information to come forward."

