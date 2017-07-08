Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a fight in Twickenham Road

A man has died after being stabbed in Birmingham, police said.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a fight in Twickenham Road, Kingstanding, at 12:56 BST today.

The force said a man in his early twenties suffered fatal stab injuries and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police remained at the scene on Saturday afternoon while forensic investigations were carried out.