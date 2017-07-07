Dudley man jailed for 14 years for shovel attack

Image copyright West Midlands Police

A man has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for attempted murder after beating a security guard with a shovel.

Lee Parsons attacked 73-year-old Joginder Singh Mattu with a shovel when the security guard caught him after he broke into a factory in Dudley.

Mr Mattu suffered serious head injuries and was hospitalised for six weeks.

Parsons, 44, pleaded guilty to attempted murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court and was sentenced to 14 years in jail.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Parsons attacked Mr Mattu at Stoke Forgings in Brierley Hill

Parsons, of Highgate Road, Holly Hall, Dudley, broke into Stoke Forgings metal factory in Brierley Hill on 19 March and was caught by Mr Mattu in an office.

CCTV shows Parsons repeatedly hitting Mr Mattu around the head and body with a shovel after failing to talk his way out of the situation.

Det Con Paul Widdal said: "The CCTV footage was truly shocking: this was a prolonged, vicious attack."

In a statement a family member said: "Dad is recovering at home and as a family we would like to draw closure on this incident; we just want to give dad time to recuperate with his family, hopefully make a full recovery and for him to enjoy his retirement."