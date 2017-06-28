Man held in Birmingham in Europe-wide terror probe

A man has been arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with a Spanish investigation into support for the so-called Islamic State, police say.

Five others are being held - four on the Spanish island of Majorca, and one in Germany.

The 44-year-old man was arrested at an address in the Sparkhill area of the city under a European Arrest Warrant.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

The investigation by the Spanish police focuses on terrorism material created for online use.