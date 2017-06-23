Life sentence for toddler murderer

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Chevaze McGregor told police his Christian beliefs meant he believed in physical punishment

A man who left his partner's two-year-old son with more than 100 injuries before murdering him has been jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years.

Chevaze McGregor, 27, repeatedly hit Jeremiah Regis-Ngaujah over several months and the boy suffered a skull fracture, broken ribs and a bite wound.

A heavy blow ultimately caused his death, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Jeremiah's mother, Sindyann Regis, 25, who admitted allowing the death, was jailed for three years and four months.

The court heard McGregor repeatedly struck his stepson with a rod and a belt at the boy's Wednesfield home in Wolverhampton.

He told police because of his strong Christian beliefs he believed it was necessary to use physical punishment when the boy misbehaved.

Prosecutor Sally Howes QC said McGregor formed a relationship with Regis after meeting her at a Pentecostal church when she was about seven months pregnant.