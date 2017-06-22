Antiques Roadshow Faberge ornament 'valued at £1m'

Image caption The intricate Faberge ornament was reportedly valued at £1m

Antiques Roadshow experts say a Faberge ornament they recently valued could be one of the most significant finds in the show's history.

Jewellery expert Geoffrey Munn valued the intricate Faberge object at about £1m, The Express and Star reports.

The show was filmed at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley, West Midlands, on Wednesday and will be aired later this year on BBC One.

The Antiques Roadshow team is currently filming its 40th anniversary series.

Expert Will Farmer said the ornament, which is shaped like a stem of flowers, was likely to be one of the most expensive items the programme had uncovered.

Image caption Expert Geoffrey Munn valued the find

Builder Dan Bansal, 50, from Hagley, observed the valuation and told the Express & Star Mr Munn was stunned by the quality of the ornament.

"The expert said it's probably the second time he's ever done that type of valuation," he said.

"I think he was reluctant to say £1 million and nervous to say it was worth that much."

Mr Farmer said: "We like to keep a little bit under our belts to make sure you tune in and watch later in the year.

"But really, seeing Geoffrey's face I think it's safe to say it's one of the most significant finds Geoffrey has ever uncovered and one for the programme as well."

The series will be aired in the autumn.