Graves exhumed in hunt for missing mother Natalie Putt

Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old mother 14 years ago are exhuming several graves.

Acting on new information about Natalie Putt, who disappeared in 2003, West Midlands Police believes it is "looking at a murder inquiry".

The force said it had permission to exhume a number of graves in Ruiton Cemetery, Upper Gornal.

Ms Putt left her home in Lower Gornal, Dudley to go to a shop in September 2003, leaving behind her baby son.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in March 2004 in connection with her disappearance, but was later released without charge.

'No longer alive'

Since Ms Putt went missing officers have searched open land close to her home, including underwater searches of rivers and lakes, and farmland in Wombourne, where it was understood she kept horses.

Det Insp Ian Iliffe said: "We have had no positive sightings of Natalie in all these years and there has never been any financial activity connected to her bank accounts or any access to health services across the country, which points to the fact that she is no longer alive."

He said the force also believed at least two people "know what has led us to this site (cemetery) and they may have further information which could assist our search".

Det Insp Iliffe, from the force's cold case review team, said police would very much like to hear from them.

The area, off Duke Street, will be sealed off for several days, police said.

When Ms Putt left her home in Thornleigh her baby son was 11 weeks old.