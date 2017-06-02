Two boys electrocuted near railway line in Wednesbury

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One of the boys was taken to hospital by air ambulance

Two boys have suffered serious injuries after being electrocuted near a railway line in the West Midlands.

The incident happened at 11:45 BST on Thursday on parkland next to Durham Road, Wednesbury, where the line runs down one side of the park.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the injured boys, believed to be aged 13, were taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital, one by air ambulance.

He was said to be in a critical condition.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a trauma doctor on board were sent to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found two boys on the parkland who had suffered serious injuries after being electrocuted.

"Staff were told that four teenage boys had been playing next to the railway line."