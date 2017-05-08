Preventing burial charge over Brierley Hill body find

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The family of Megan Louise Bills said they appreciated the support they had been given

A man has been charged with preventing the burial of a teenage girl who was found dead in the West Midlands.

The girl, who was found in a property in Brierley Hill, Dudley, is believed to be Megan Louise Bills, 17, from Stourbridge, police said.

She was found in Highgate Road on Thursday, and Megan's family said they were "devastated by the loss of our daughter".

Ashley Foster, 24, from Highgate Road, was due before Dudley magistrates.

In a statement released by police, Megan's next of kin said: "Whilst nothing can fill the huge gap in our family life that Megan's passing has left, we trust that in time we will have answers that will help us understand why this dreadful event has occurred."

Formal identification has yet to take place, said the West Midlands force which added the charge faced by Mr Foster followed "Crown Prosecution Service consideration of the case at this early stage".