Learner driver fails test after instructor's car stopped

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police seized the car which had no insurance or MOT

A learner driver was on course to pass her test - until the instructor's uninsured car was stopped by police.

The learner and examiner were pulled over during a driving test in Tile Cross, east Birmingham, on Saturday.

West Midlands Police checked the car and found it also had no MOT. They later seized the car.

The force's road policing unit said the student would have passed the test had it not been interrupted, as no mistakes had been recorded.

The driving examiner and student were taken back to the test centre, where the driving instructor was questioned by police.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The learner driver had not made any minor faults during the test

The 46-year-old admitted knowing the car was not insured but denied knowing the car had no MOT, said police.

Police seized the car and took the driving instructors' badge.

She was reported to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and will need to provide valid insurance and MOT documents to police at a later date.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The car was pulled over and the driving test had to be cancelled

