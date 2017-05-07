Police get extra time to question Walsall murder suspect

Police have been granted extra time to question a suspect after a woman was found dead found in the West Midlands.

The 24-year-old man was arrested in Walsall on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

Walsall Magistrates' Court granted the extension on Saturday to allow police to question the suspect for a further 36 hours.

The women was found at a property on Highgate Road, Brierley Hill, on 4 May. The cause of death is not yet clear.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday, but police said it was "inconclusive" and further tests will be carried out.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, of West Midlands Police, said: "Efforts to inform the family and formally identify the woman are currently on-going and we are not in a position to release any further details at this stage.

"I urge anyone with information which they believe could help our inquiry to get in touch."