Murder arrest after woman's body found in Brierley Hill

A woman's body has been found in Dudley and the area has been sealed off for searches by forensic experts.

The body was found at about 11:30 BST on Thursday in Highgate Road, Brierley Hill.

Officers are trying to identify the woman so they can inform her family and have asked for anyone with information about the death to contact them.

A 24-year-old man, arrested in Walsall on Thursday on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Det Supt Tom Chisholm said "This investigation is moving swiftly and our inquiries have already led to one arrest.

"I would urge anyone with information which could help us to call us on 101."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday to determine the cause of the woman's death.