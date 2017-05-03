Walsall mum 'faked Africa death for £140k payout'
A mother allegedly plotted to fake her own death in Africa to claim a £140,000 insurance payout, a court heard.
Arafa Nassib is accused of conspiring with her 18-year-old son Adil Kasim and another man, Yusuf Abdullah, to commit fraud against Scottish Widows.
Ms Nassib is said to have attempted to fake her own death in Zanzibar.
All three appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court and were bailed to appear at the city's crown court on 31 May.
Police arrested Ms Nassib in February when she returned to the UK.
It followed an inquiry into claims the 48-year-old had died off the coast of mainland Tanzania.
The alleged fraud was carried out between March and December last year.
Ms Nassib, 48, Mr Kasim, and Mr Abdullah, 24, all of Lower Rushall Street, Walsall, did not enter pleas.