Birmingham trio appear in court over terrorism offences

Three people have appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.

Madihah Taheer, Ummariyat Mirza and Zainub Mirza appeared at the Old Bailey in London on 28 April.

Mrs Taheer, 21, has been charged with assisting another to commit acts of terrorism by providing her bank details to purchase a knife.

Mr Mirza, the husband of Mrs Taheer, 21, is charged with preparing for a terrorist attack in the UK by buying a knife and other items.

Zainub Mirza from Eastfield Road, Bordesley Green, is charged with sending Islamic State propaganda videos to others.

Brother and sister Ummariyat Mirza, 21, and Zainub Mirza, 23, were remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

Mrs Taheer, of St Agathas Road, Birmingham, was granted bail with strict conditions imposed.

The trio will next appear before Woolwich Crown Court on 4 September.

West Midlands Police said the charges were not linked to March's Westminster attack.