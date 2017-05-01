Man killed in 'hit-and-run' collision in Halesowen
- 1 May 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A man has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
The pedestrian was knocked down by a dark-coloured hatchback in Cherry Street, Halesowen, at about 00:15 BST, police said.
"Despite the best efforts of medical staff the 34-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead shortly after," a West Midlands Police spokeswoman said.
Det Supt Tom Chisholm said: "We urgently need to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened."