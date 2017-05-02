Bride weds in West Bromwich Albion-themed dress

Image copyright The Couture Company Image caption The bespoke dress took between 40 and 50 hours to make

A bride surprised her groom on their wedding day by wearing a dress based on his favourite football team.

Bronwyn Beale, from Kidderminster, in Worcestershire, plotted to surprise her "Baggies mad" partner Peter who supports West Bromwich Albion.

Her dress incorporated the team's navy and white shirt stripes and featured an embroidered bird perched in a hawthorn bush, taken from the club's emblem.

The couple married in Las Vegas last month.

Mrs Beale said the idea for the dress came to her after her husband went down on one knee at his 50th birthday party held at the club's ground, The Hawthorns.

Image copyright Bronwyn Beale Image caption Peter Beale wore a club tie on his wedding day

"None of the men in the wedding party knew about the dress, but the women did. They all liked it," she said.

Mr Beale, 51, a former season-ticket holder, wore an Albion tie for the big day.

Mrs Beale said he had a "massive smile on his face" when he saw her for the first time, ready to walk down the aisle.

"He thought the dress was amazing," she added.

Image copyright The Couture Company Image caption The dress incorporated the thrush and hawthorns from the club's emblem

"She is always surprising me, Mr Beale said.

"I never had a clue... I thought it looked very nice. It was my wedding day, so it all just kind of overawes you."

Image copyright The Couture Company Image caption Dress designer Jo Bromley said she did not get many requests like Mrs Beale's

The 48-year-old shop worker used The Couture Company, in Digbeth, Birmingham, to make the dress.

Designer Jo Bromley, said: "There was a concern that a football kit dress could be tacky but we really got our teeth into it.

"The bride accessorised it beautifully and I think it worked really well."