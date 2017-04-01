Stourbridge stabbings: Man remanded over mother and son killing

From the section

Image copyright Other Image caption Peter Wilkinson in hospital with stab wounds

A homeless man accused of the murder of a mother and her 13-year-old son has been remanded in custody.

Aaron Barley, 23, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court charged with killing Tracey Wilkinson and her son Pierce, who were found with stab wounds at their home in Stourbridge, West Midlands on Thursday.

Mr Barley is also charged with the attempted murder of Pierce's father.

Peter Wilkinson, 47, was found stabbed in the garden.

Mr Barley is next due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.