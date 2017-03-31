Stourbridge stabbing: Man still being questioned

Image copyright Other Image caption The husband, named locally as Peter Wilkinson, remains in hospital

Police are continuing to question a man after a mother and her 13-year-old son were killed and the woman's husband seriously injured in a stabbing attack.

The family, named locally as Peter and Tracey Wilkinson and their son, Pierce, were found with knife wounds in Stourbridge on Thursday morning.

The suspect, in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and wounding.

He is understood to be known to the victims, West Midlands Police said.

A Land Rover taken from the house was intercepted by police in Norton Road about 30 minutes after the attack.

Police said they understood the suspect may have been living at the address, although he was not a family relative.

The 13-year-old boy and his mother were found in a house on Greyhound Lane, Norton, with critical stab wounds at about 08:00 BST.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenager later died in hospital.

Police said post mortem examinations are expected to be carried out on the mother and son on Saturday.

Mr Wilkinson, believed to be a company director for local firm Hill & Smith Ltd, was found in the garden of the house.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition with stab wounds to his chest and back.

Image caption Forensic teams remained at the scene on Thursday and removed a dog from the house

Image caption A Land Rover taken from outside the home was intercepted by police about 30 minutes later

Peter Wilson, BBC Midlands Today special correspondent, said he understood the couple also have an older daughter who is attending university.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

A neighbour of the victims described seeing two people being carried from the house on stretchers into ambulances after the "horrifying" incident.

Asked to describe the family, she said: "We just knew them as neighbours and asked how the kids were when we saw them in the street.

"They were just really, really friendly, they had lived there about seven or eight years and what has happened is just desperately sad."

A woman whose property backs on to the Wilkinsons' house told reporters she heard a man shouting in a neighbouring garden at about 08:00.

"It was definitely a man but I couldn't hear what was said. At the time I thought it was a workman," she said.

Among the floral tributes left at the scene was a bunch of flowers, left by a teenage boy, with a card which read: "RIP Pierce, you will never be forgotten."

Another card said: "The most amazing family! So many memories that we will always treasure. Gone but never forgotten."

