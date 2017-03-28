Capturing a city's changing skyline
28 March 2017 Last updated at 00:55 BST
An architect is making a name for himself by photographing buildings in his spare time.
Tim Cornbill is an amateur photographer who captures the changing skyline of Birmingham.
Now he's won an international photography award for a picture of a building he took while on holiday in Berlin.
Tim has won the Architecture and UK categories at the Sony World Photography awards - billed as the largest photographical awards in the world.