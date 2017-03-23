Birmingham raid witness sees moment police raided flat

A mother has described how she locked herself and her baby in their home as police raided a nearby flat.

Armed officers stormed the second-floor flat in Hagley Road, Birmingham, in an operation linked to Wednesday's terror attack in Westminster.

Mampreet Kaur told BBC reporter Phil Mackie it was "very, very scary". She does not know the people living in the flat.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers had raided six addresses in total in London and Birmingham and made five arrests.