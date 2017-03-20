Driver jailed over Poppy-Arabella Clarke crossing death

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Poppy-Arabella Clarke's parents said she was "the brightest, kindest, most caring" little girl

A pensioner who killed a three-year-old girl weeks after being told to stop driving because of poor eyesight has been jailed for four years.

Poppy-Arabella Clarke and her mother Rachel were struck by John Place's car as they crossed Chester Road in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, in July 2016.

Her mother was also seriously injured in the crash.

Place admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At the time of the incident the traffic lights were on red and the green light was flashing for pedestrians, police said.

Place, of Bakers Lane, Sutton Coldfield, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court.

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision on Chester Road happened in July 2016

He told police he was not wearing his glasses and that he had not seen the red light or the crossing itself.

In a family statement, Poppy-Arabella's parents Rachel and Phil said their daughter had spent the morning "playing with mummy" and "was excited to be heading to nursery to see her friends".

The family's lawyer called for a "Poppy-Arabella's law" requiring medical professionals to report people unfit to drive to the DVLA.

The statement added Place "did not swerve, he did not brake and he did not stop".

He only stopped when flagged down by another driver.

Image copyright PA Image caption John Place's car struck Poppy-Arabella Clarke and her mother Rachel on a crossing in Sutton Coldfield

A police spokesman said Poppy-Arabella's parents "continue to suffer enormously from their loss".

He added: "Place should not have been driving that day as, quite simply, his vision was severely impaired."

Paying tribute to his daughter, Poppy-Arabella's father Phil said: "We will miss her forever, we will love her for always.

"We have been left with a life sentence without our little girl, whose entire life was stolen from her in a fraction of a second."

Place has also been disqualified from driving for five years from the date of his release from prison.

At a previous hearing, the court heard Poppy-Arabella's parents were unable to have any more children and said Place had so far shown them no remorse.