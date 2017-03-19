Birmingham & Black Country

Man and two teenagers quizzed over 'abduction of girls'

A man and two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after two 13-year-old girls went missing, police said.

The girls vanished after getting off the number 97 bus on Garrison Lane in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.

The girls were found by officers at an address in Washwood Heath on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man and two boys, aged 16 and 17, remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.

The girls are said to be safe and well and receiving specialist support.

