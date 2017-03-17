Rape threat Birmingham air passenger jailed

Image copyright PA Image caption Khalid Mir admitted being drunk on an aircraft and failing to obey the pilot

A drunk man who had to be tied to a chair on board a flight has been jailed for seven months after threatening to rape another passenger.

Khalid Mir, who had been drinking bottles of vodka and Baileys, spat and swore at cabin staff.

The air rage incident happened on board a seven-hour flight from Dubai to Birmingham in November 2016.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Mir, 39, had a mask placed over his face after head-butting a video screen.

Prosecutor Philip Brunt told the court the cabin crew suspected Mir was drunk, as he was last to board the flight and had his own alcohol with him.

Mir, of Havelock Road, Saltley, Birmingham, became abusive 30 minutes into the flight and was given a warning by flight staff, the court heard.

He was then issued with a second warning but responded by swearing and throwing a drink across the cabin.

The court heard how the married father threatened to rape a female passenger before having his hands and feet bound with plastic cuffs, as some passengers, including children, were reduced to tears.

Mir, who has over 50 previous convictions, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to being drunk on an aircraft and failing to obey the lawful command of the jet's pilot.

Passing sentence, Judge Avik Mukherjee told Mir: "The mechanisms used to curb your behaviour ran the whole gamut, from being warned, being formally warned, being cuffed, being strapped, to then a mask being placed over your face.

"Being drunk on a plane requires severe punishment - others who wish to behave in this way must be deterred."