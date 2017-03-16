Ian Paterson: Man 'had unnecessary double mastectomy'

Image copyright Trinity Mirror Image caption Ian Paterson was formerly employed by Heart of England NHS Trust

A man with a "phobia" of surgery underwent an unnecessary double mastectomy after being told he was "on the road to developing breast cancer".

John Ingram told a court he still lives with near-constant "burning" pain 10 years on from the operation.

Mr Ingram was told in May 2006 a tissue sample from a lump in his breast showed signs of "pre-cancer".

Breast surgeon, 58, Ian Paterson denies 20 counts of wounding with intent.

Mr Paterson, who worked at hospitals run by the Heart of England NHS Trust and Spire Healthcare, faces charges dating back to 1997.

Health worker Mr Ingram described himself as "phobic" about surgery following a bad experience in the past. He said Mr Paterson, of Castle Mill Lane, Ashley, Altrincham, offered him no alternative.

Mr Ingram, the only man alleged to be among the surgeon's victims, told the court he still takes medication to treat the pain that he described as "having a cigarette held" against his nipple.

Mr Ingram had a consultation in April 2006 when a "grim-faced" Mr Paterson advised him "to have the whole thing out".

Although "very scared" at the prospect of surgery, a court heard his own family history of cancer, which had claimed his mother's life, led to his decision to accept surgery.

'Hook, line and sinker'

The court heard that on the day of the operation at the private Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, Mr Ingram, who was 42 at the time, had a panic attack and a new operation date was arranged to remove the lump.

After the surgery he was told the procedure "went well", but at a follow-up appointment in May 2006, Mr Ingram was given a "strong recommendation" of a double mastectomy, which left him "floored".

The Crown's barrister asked the prosecution's consultant surgical expert about Mr Paterson's reports on Mr Ingram's case.

When asked if there was any indication, on his reading, of "pre-malignant disease" or "anything that might reasonably be described as pre-cancer", he replied: "None at all."

Mr Ingram told jurors at Nottingham Crown Court: "There was no reason for me not to believe anything Mr Paterson said.

"And I did so, until 2011."

He claimed to have been taken in by Mr Paterson, "hook, line and sinker".

The trial continues.