Virtual reality could spot concussion in footballers

A virtual reality (VR) headset could help football club doctors diagnose concussion more accurately, researchers have claimed.

Dr Michael Grey, who is trialling the technology, said the £500 Oculus Rift system can quickly help medics detect "subtle changes" in players.

Trials of the technology follow several studies linking heading of footballs to degenerative brain disease.

The FA said it took the issue "extremely seriously".

Dr Grey, who has worked on the trial at the University of Birmingham and the University of East Anglia, said virtual reality technology helps to establish whether a player is concussed by testing their ability to balance at the same time as following instructions.

It would come into use when club doctors are forced to make decisions on the sidelines as to whether players should continue to play, he said.

"With our virtual reality balance test we're having the brain do one thing and then challenge it by tilting the room and it's only by doing this we see subtle changes that might not show up in a standard neurocognitive test."

"You will have players who say: 'No I'm fine, I want to go on'. But you do this test - or one like it - I think those questions go away," he added.

BBC reporter Laura May McMullan took the technology to West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

Baggies legend Jeff Astle died 15 years ago. A coroner ruled his death was caused by brain trauma, brought on by heading heavy leather footballs.

His family has campaigned to football authorities for more research into the link between football and dementia.

The club's director of performance, Dr Mark Gillett, said: "I think we're looking for functional tests that allow us to make a quick decision and technology such as that could potentially be very helpful."

At present, players have a baseline test - a clinical, physical and cognitive test at the start of the season.

Machinery is used, but it is far from state-of-the-art.

Currently, a pitch-side doctor is forced to make a decision on whether a player is concussed using more basic methods.

Virtual reality would work alongside the clinical tests to give the medics concrete neurological responses.

Former Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion striker Andy Gray has backed the technology.

He tells the programme: "What football has no excuse about is embracing modern technology. It has no excuse. It can't say we don't have the money, it's awash with money.

"Paying millions and millions of pounds to footballers and then worrying very little about their health."

The FA's head of medicine, Dr Charlotte Cowie, said it established an expert panel in 2015 which issued new guidelines on concussion.

"These guidelines were designed to help recognise and manage concussion - from the time of injury through to a player's safe return to football," she said.

"The expert panel further agreed that research is particularly required into the issue of whether degenerative brain disease is more common in ex-footballers."

"We have recently agreed with the PFA to jointly fund and support this research as we believe that a collaborative approach will strengthen the credibility and resource available to the project."

