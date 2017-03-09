Siblings named in fatal Wolverhampton stabbing
A woman stabbed to death by her brother has been named.
Ann-Marie James, 33, was stabbed in the chest at a flat in Wolverhampton by her brother, Melvin, West Midlands Police said.
The 36-year-old is then understood to have turned the knife on himself and died at the scene. Their 59-year-old mother remains in a critical condition.
Police used stun grenades when they stormed a first-floor flat in Leasowes Drive, Merry Hill on Wednesday.
Two officers were injured in the attempt to arrest the knifeman.
A post-mortem examination showed both Ms James and her attacker died of stab wounds.