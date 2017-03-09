Siblings named in fatal Wolverhampton stabbing

From the section

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ann-Marie James suffered a stab wound to the chest in the attack

A woman stabbed to death by her brother has been named.

Ann-Marie James, 33, was stabbed in the chest at a flat in Wolverhampton by her brother, Melvin, West Midlands Police said.

The 36-year-old is then understood to have turned the knife on himself and died at the scene. Their 59-year-old mother remains in a critical condition.

Police used stun grenades when they stormed a first-floor flat in Leasowes Drive, Merry Hill on Wednesday.

Two officers were injured in the attempt to arrest the knifeman.

A post-mortem examination showed both Ms James and her attacker died of stab wounds.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Melvin James is understood to have turned the knife on himself