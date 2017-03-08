Wolverhampton stabbing leaves two people dead

Image copyright @kerrylou85 Image caption The ambulance service said a "number of patients" were being treated

Two people have died following a stabbing in Wolverhampton.

Police said it was believed a man attacked two women before inflicting stab injuries on himself.

The attack happened in a block of flats in Leasowes Drive, in the Penn area of the city, at about 09:45 GMT.

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died at the scene while the male suspect, also believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Officers said the stabbing was a domestic-related incident.

Stun grenades were used as officers stormed the flat in a bid to distract and detain the knifeman, West Midlands Police said.

They said another woman, believed to be in her 50s, had been taken to hospital with critical stomach wounds while a police officer was treated for minor injuries.