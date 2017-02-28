Breast surgeon Ian Paterson 'invented cancer risks'

Image copyright Trinity Mirror Image caption Ian Paterson denies 20 counts of wounding with intent against nine women and one man

A breast surgeon carried out "completely unnecessary" operations after inventing or exaggerating cancer risks, a court has heard.

Ian Paterson, 59, of Altrincham, denies 20 counts of wounding with intent against nine women and one man.

Prosecutor Julian Christopher QC said patients developed mental health problems as a result of the treatment.

The procedures occurred at Heart of England NHS Trust and Spire Healthcare in the West Midlands.

Mr Paterson's trial at Nottingham Crown Court is expected to last 10 weeks.

Opening the case, Mr Christopher said the charges relate to a period between 1997 and 2011 when Mr Paterson was a busy surgeon with an "excellent bedside manner".

"He was extremely experienced and knowledgeable in his field - breast surgery - which makes what happened in this case, the prosecution say, all the more extraordinary and outrageous," he said.

"All of the operations, the prosecution allege, were in fact completely unnecessary," he told the jury.

Mr Christopher said the main issue of the case was whether the patient was "harmed lawfully" or "whether the prosecution are right that what Mr Paterson did fell quite outside the realms of reasonable surgery".