Appeal after girl, 17, hit by car on Birmingham pavement

Media captionThe girl was walking down the road with her mother

Footage has been released of the moment a teenage girl was hit by a car while walking along a pavement.

The 17-year-old was talking to her mother after a shopping trip when she was struck in Bromsgrove Street, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said it wanted to trace a dark-coloured BMW 5 Series following the incident at about 18:30 GMT on 28 January.

The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries.

PC Mark Nicholson, from the West Midlands Police traffic unit, said: "A teenager suffered serious neck and head injuries and is still in shock from what happened.

"I would urge anyone with information to call us and I want to appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing and come forward."

The footage shows the car emerging from a side street before mounting the pavement and running the girl down.

The driver sped off without stopping.

