Footballer hit by lightning in Highgate United match remembered
- 25 February 2017
A stand will be named in memory of a footballer who was killed by lightning whilst playing 50 years ago.
Defender Tony Allden, 23, died as he played for West Midlands club Highgate United in an FA Amateur Cup quarter-final.
The renamed Tony Allden Stand at Highgate will be unveiled at 14:00 GMT.
On 25 February 1967, opponents Enfield were wining 1-0 when the game was stopped in the 28th minute when recently married Mr Allden was struck.
Enfield went on to win the rearranged match 6-0 at Villa Park, which was watched by a crowd of 30,000 with proceeds going to the player's family.
More than 3,000 were at the original game involving the Solihull club.
Team-mate Roy Taylor said: "The chances of it happening must be millions to one... [there was] just a flash and a lot of the players went down like a pack of cards."
Mr Taylor and brother Eric, another former Highgate player, were taken to hospital and treated for shock.
Ken Barnett, who was at the Highgate game and played football and cricket with Mr Allden, said: "Obviously I was heartbroken really because he was a good mate of mine and he didn't deserve to have his life cut that short... from a freak incident."