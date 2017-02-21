Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Environment Agency investigates rise of illegal dumping

Fly-tippers have dumped about 110 fridges in a street in Birmingham.

Council waste enforcement officers went to Ithon Grove, Kings Norton, after reports that six fridges had been dumped on Monday.

But on arrival they were stunned to find dozens of the appliances strewn along the road.

Birmingham City Council said the illegal dumping was "totally unacceptable" and said staff were trying to identify the perpetrators.

A spokesman for the authority said: "It's outrageous that people think dumping rubbish on a road, blighting our city, is acceptable.

"This is totally unacceptable and we will prosecute fly-tippers where evidence is available."

The council has said it will prosecute fly-tippers where evidence is available

Earlier this month, some 150 tonnes of rubbish was dumped on land in Shropshire.

In Manchester, a senior councillor recently called for fly-tippers to be given "hefty" jail sentences.

