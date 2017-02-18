Just one '£50k' fiver still to be found

Media caption Graham Short's portrait of the Queen on a pinhead fetched £100,000

Another five pound note estimated to be worth £50,000 due to a tiny, engraved portrait of Jane Austen has been found.

It is the third such discovery across the UK, meaning that just one more note is outstanding.

The fivers are the handiwork of Birmingham micro-artist Graham Short.

He spent a note in each of the four home nations and said the latest find was in Northern Ireland - with only England yet to stake a claim to cash featuring 5mm pictures of the author.

The first was found in a café in south Wales in December 2016, with the second discovery coming in Scotland inside a Christmas card the same month.

Image copyright Ferguson Media Image caption England is the only home nation in which the rare notes have not been found

Mr Short said he spent one of the five pound notes in an undisclosed part of Northern Ireland - "in a small bar called Charlie's Bar".

He said: "An old lady found it and she said 'I don't want my picture in the papers' and she said 'if it sells for a lot of money it will be better if young children could benefit from it'."

He came up with the idea of engraving Jane Austen on the transparent part of the new plastic Bank of England £5 notes to mark the 200th anniversary of her death.

He has included a different quote around each one ensuring each note is unique.

The recipients in Wales and Scotland stated in December they intended to keep the notes rather than sell them.